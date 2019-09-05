TN: CPI(M) protest against govt, demand facilities for Ramanathaswamy Temple

Rameswaram: Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a protest on Thursday against the lack of basic facilities in the Ramanathaswamy Temple. The protestors demand the Tamil Nadu government to provide basic facilities for pilgrims visiting the temple including drinking water.

Member of District Executive Committee, Karunakaran, also one of the protestors, told ANI, "Lakhs of devotees visit Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram but unfortunate thing is that the basic infrastructure facilities like drinking water, toilets are not properly provided. It is in this situation that the temple authorities have hiked the price of the darshan charges for pilgrims."