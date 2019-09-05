IMD predicts heavy rainfall for parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall in South Odisha, South Gujarat, North Konkan and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

North and South Goa are also slated to receive heavy rainfall on September 6 and 7. Fishermen have been asked to stay away from the Maharashtra-Goa coast for the next 24 hours due to squally weather conditions.

"Localised flooding situation may arise in Rusikulya and Bansadhara whereas waterlogging may arise in four districts, namely Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Kandhamal, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," Director Meteorological Department, Bhubaneshwar, HR Biswas told ANI.

"The situation might improve after 48 hours," he added. Similar conditions are expected to prevail over Gujarat and South Chattisgarh on September 6, while a warning has been issued for East Vidarbha for September 7.