Congress to hold nationwide padyatras on October 2

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday chalked out its own 8-day long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, starting with massive padyatras across the country on October 2.

In a circular issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the idea is to spread the thoughts of Gandhi on that day. He said the participants must wear the Gandhi cap, carry photographs of Gandhi and chant appropriate slogans. This will be followed up with the week-long programmes to be organised from October 3 to nine at PCC, district and block levels.

Venugopal said the themes to be selected for lecture, sseminar and debate during the week-long programme should be relevant to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals in today's social, political and economic scenario in the country.