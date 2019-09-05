Chidambaram to be served "roti-dal-sabzi" in Tihar's jail number 7

New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will be kept in a separate cell in Tihar jail where he will be served the same food which is provided to all inmates, said Director General of Delhi prisons, Tihar, Sandeep Goel on Thursday.

"He will be kept in a separate cell in jail number 7 and will be served roti-dal-sabzi (chappati, pulses and vegetable) which is given to all inmates," Goel told ANI here. "He will be provided spectacles, medicine and western toilet, in accordance with court's directives," he added.