Top stories of the day

Navi Mumbai: 3 CISF personnel among 4 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Uran; 3 injured

At least four people, including three CISF personnel, were killed and three others injured when a major fire broke out in a processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Tuesday.

Those injured are also personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the official said. The mishap, however, had no impact on the oil processing at the unit, the ONGC said, adding that the gas was diverted to its Hazira plant in Gujarat's Surat district. It said the fire broke out in a storm water drainage unit at its Uran plant and was doused within two hours.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/navi-mumbai-3-cisf-personnel-among-4-killed-in-fire-at-ongc-plant-in-uran-3-injured

Thane: 28 -year-old woman commits suicide after killing her two children

On Sunday evening, a 28 -year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children, by hanging them, in Thane. 28 -year-old woman was identified as Seeta Raju Vaviva, who lived in Green Acres II complex building situated on Ghodbandar road, Thane. The two kid was identified as Lax (4) and Rudra (5). When the police arrived at the spot they found the two children’s bodies hanging from the fan in the living room while Seeta's body was found hanging inside the bedroom.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/thane-28-year-old-woman-commits-suicide-after-killing-her-two-children

American woman booked after she abuses, assaults burqa-clad 27-year-old Pune doctor

On Monday, a non-cognisable offence was registered against a 43-year-old American woman, who allegedly abused and assaulted a burqa-clad woman in Pune. American woman is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment. She was booked after the victim, a 27-year-old doctor, registered a complaint against her. The incident took place when the two women were shopping at the Clover Centre market in the Pune cantonment area.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/american-woman-booked-after-she-abuses-assaults-burqa-clad-27-year-old-pune-doctor

Amit Shah meets Maharashtra BJP leaders, keeps away from ally Shiv Sena

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday held a brief meeting here with Maharashtra party leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but kept away from the ally Shiv Sena. During his Mumbai visit, he also visited the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' in Malabar Hill area. "Shah's meetings were confined only to state BJP leaders and he also visited the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi here," a party functionary said. He is also scheduled to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in central Mumbai.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/amit-shah-meets-maharashtra-bjp-leaders-keeps-away-from-ally-shiv-sena