States do not have any discretion in implementation of Motor Vehicles Act: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said states do not have any discretion in the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act but the city government was studying how the other states were saying they would "not implement the new law".

The Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in July. The new law seeks to tighten traffic regulations and impose steep penalties for violations of traffic rules.

Several states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat have so far not enforced the penalties of the amended Motor Vehicles Act and Delhi is yet to notify the new rules.

"Several states have been saying that they will not implement new rules, but as per our knowledge...states do not have the discretion. The central government has implemented it across the country," Kejriwal told reporters.

The chief minister said there are some categories of offences where states can only decide compounding fee, but in most of the categories, challan will directly be settled through court.