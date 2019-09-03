Sonia Gandhi will decide on next MP Congress chief: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said party chief Sonia Gandhi would decide on the next Madhya Pradesh unit president and it would be acceptable to all.

The former Guna MP's statement comes at a time when there is speculation among political circles that he might look for options apart from the Congress if he is not made head of the MP unit.

According to observers, Scindia has the backing of enough MLAs and ministers to create trouble for the Kamal Nath government whose wafer-thin majority in the 230-member House is due to the support of SP, BSP and Independent legislators.

Scindia had lost the race of CM to Nath narrowly after the Congress came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years of BJP rule. "Soniaji will take a call on MP Congress Chief. I had a talk with her. High command will take the decision, which would be accepted," he told reporters here.