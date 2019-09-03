INX Media case: P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody for two more days

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram was remanded on Tuesday to two more days of CBI custody by a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case.

He will remain in the custody till September 5, as the Supreme Court ordered earlier in the day. Chidambaram, 73, was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his one day CBI custody.

The judge was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Chidambaram's counsel that the apex court has passed an order today that he will be in CBI custody till September 5. The judge took note of the Supreme Court order and ordered Chidambaram's CBI custody till Thursday.

"The order passed by the Supreme Court today has been downloaded by the staff from the official website (Supreme Court). The Solicitor General has told the court about the order. In view of the above, I deem it appropriate that CBI custody (of Chidambaram) shall remain till September 5.

"The accused to remain in CBI custody and be produced on September 5," the judge said. Chidambaram's counsel said they are not pressing for interim bail now and it has been renotified for Thursday.

Just an hour after the apex court ordered that Chidambaram will be in the CBI custody till Thursday, he was produced before the trial court.