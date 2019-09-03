Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till September 17 in bank fraud case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till September 17 in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

Special judge Sanjay Garg sent Puri to judicial custody. ED had arrested Puri on August 20 in the money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case. The court had on Friday extended Puri's custodial remand by four days.

While seeking his further custody, the agency had told the court that "during probe, voluminous record of documents has been collected and due to paucity of time, the could not be confronted with them".

There is another money laundering case connected with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam in which the Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was "required for an effective investigation".

Puri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud case after he appeared before the central probe agency here in the chopper scam after it had slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

The latest PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

The CBI had carried out multiple searches in pursuance of this FIR. The Puri family, other individuals like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.