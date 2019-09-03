Amit Shah assures Rs 2 lakh insurance for J&K panchayat members

New Delhi: In a major decision in the first meeting with a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir after removal of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured of providing Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover to each panch and sarpanch in the newly-created Union Territory.

The Home Minister also assured the delegation of restoring communications in the region according to the situation and full statehood when normalcy returns.

Shah met the delegation of panches and sarpanches around 1 p.m. at his North Block office, almost a month after the Centre scrapped the Constitution's Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and then bifurcated the erstwhile state into two states -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under restrictions since then with clampdown on mobile and internet communications.

After the meeting with the Home Minister, Mir Junaid, a panchayat member, said the Home Minister assured them of providing full statehood after normalcy returns. "He has assured of providing Rs 2 lakh insurance to each panch and sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Additional Secretary, J&K, Gyanesh Kumar and senior officers of Kashmir division were also present in the meeting.