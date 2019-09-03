50 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate in Kashmir: Reveal arrested terrorists

In an attempt to combat terror attack, Indian security agencies arrested two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Interrogation with the duo revealed that both were sent to reconnaissance the target of the attack. According to a DNA report, both the terrorists are from Pakistan and identified as Khalil Ahmad, 36-year-old from Rawalpindi, and Nazim Khokar, 25-year-old from Quetta in Pakistan.

They told during the interrogation that they are trained by the country’s army. After the training, they were sent to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and target Indian security forces. Both the terrorists received training at Lashkar-e-Toiba camps in Khacharaban and Kotli of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It was also revealed that not just these two terrorists but a group of seven including three Afghans were sent to Kashmir to attack Indian forces.

According to the DNA report, the terrorists also revealed that more than 50 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate in Kashmir.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 which withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and made it two Union Territories infuriated Pakistan has been planning to attack Indian army. In the attempt to make the vicious plan into action Pakistan sent these terrorists to target Indian army in Kashmir. Eventually, they were nabbed and are put in interrogation.