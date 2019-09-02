Article 370 and 35A will be central poll plank for BJP in Maharashtra Assembly polls: Amit Shah

While addressing a party rally in Solapur on last Sunday, Amit Shah said that abrogation of Article 370 that withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the central poll planks for BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly polls that will be held in October. Shah also praised PM Modi’s guts for abrogating Article 370.

Shah asked Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar that they have to make a final stance on abrogation of Article 370 and 35A before the elections as people want to know. “All of you are saying that we did the right thing (abrogating Article 370 and 35A) but Rahul baba and Sharad rao are beating their chests and crying over this. I want to ask them to make their stance on whether they support repeal of Article 370 and 35A clear before all of Maharashtra ahead of elections because the people want to know this,’’ said Shah, according to Hindustan Times.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guts to abrogate Article 370. He said that no Prime Minister had the guts to do so in 70 years. Shah also said that Rahul Gandhi’s statement that BJP did not do the right thing and there is violence in Kashmir is wrong.

“There has not been a single bullet, tear gas or death in Kashmir since August 5 and 6 when we abrogated article 370. His statement is being used by Pakistan, it is being used by Pakistan foreign minister in his petition to UN. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, which country he is speaking for?,’’ asked Shah, reports Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his speech in the address appropriated Sardar Vallabhai Patel and referred to Shah as ‘Sardar Amit Shah’ for taking an iron stance over the Kashmir issue.

It was Amit Shah’s first visit and speech in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha polls. His speech marked the conclusion of the second phase of Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh yatra.