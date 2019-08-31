SC collegium clears 8 names for HC Chief Justice

New Delhi: The SC collegium has cleared eight names for the High Court chief justices, including Madhya Pradesh acting Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The govt made Jha the acting CJ in June and last week returned the recommen­dation of the collegium for appointment of Justice Akil A Kureshi of Bombay High Court to consider him for any other High Court. Justice Kureshi is originally a judge of the Gujarat High Court. In the collegium meetings held on August 22 and 28, proceedings of which are posted on the SC website Friday night, no decision was taken on Justice Kureshi but the collegium may again press for Justice Kureshi as MP CJ as it did not recommend anybody else while transferring out Jha who was the acting CJ there. The collegium also on Wednesday recommended four Chief Justices of the High Courts for elevation as SC judges.