UP: Local court makes it mandatory for accused to plant 5 saplings to get bail

Banda: A Banda court has said that it will grant bail to a person accused of creating nuisance on condition that they will have to plant five saplings. The clause is an addition to the existing punishment prescribed under the law.

"People are appreciating it and following the orders. The accused are granted bail after they submit photos of the saplings being planted by them to the court every month for the next six months," said Vandita Srivastava, Sub-District Magistrate (SDM).

In the last 15 days, the SDM court has directed over 500 accused to plant the saplings. "I have not amended any provisions of the law, but simply added a necessary condition to avail the bail," Srivastava said.

Appreciating her work, the District Magistrate has now directed every court in the Banda district to take up the initiative.