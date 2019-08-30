Sitaram Yechury meets Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami for second time before returning to Delhi

Srinagar: CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury met ailing party member Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami for the second day on Friday before returning to New Delhi, officials said.

He had a breakfast meeting with Tarigami at his government accommodation located at the secured Gupkar road in the civil lines area of Srinagar city where he has been under detention since August 5 after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was withdrawn.

After the meeting, Yechury left for New Delhi where he would be submitting an affidavit about his meetings to the Supreme Court. Yechury, armed with an order of the Supreme Court, had arrived here Thursday afternoon and was escorted by police to meet Tarigami. He spent nearly three hours with the former MLA.

Yechury had gone to Srinagar on August 9 too, four days after the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status but was turned away from the airport by the state administration.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday rejected Centre's contention that Yechury's visit to Tarigami may endanger the situation in the state.