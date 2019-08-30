Mukesh Ambani hails Amit Shah, calls him 'true karmyogi' and 'Iron Man of India'

Shah was present on the occasion. Claiming that India was in safe hands now, Ambani said: "Never lower the barrier of your ambitions. Never be hesitant to dream big. Ever be hopeful that India of tomorrow will create ample opportunities to fulfill your ambitions and dreams."

Shah, who is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, said in his speech: "Till 2014, there were no attempts to save India's economy. In the last five years, we have been able to make it the world's fastest-growing economy." During his speech, Ambani also backed the Narendra Modi government's ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy.