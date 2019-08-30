Grandson of BJP MLA Dalvir Singh ragged at Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: Vijay Singh, grandson of BJP MLA Dalvir Singh, has registered a complaint of ragging against his seniors in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Vijay, who is a fresher in the department of foreign languages, has alleged that on first day of college, seniors entered the class, interrupted it and started ragging the juniors. Vijay has lodged a complaint on the matter with Civil Lines police station and the University administration.

"It was the first day of class when the seniors entered the class and interrupted it. The teacher was made to go out and they started ragging us. They asked students to stand up and sit down, to go outside and come in. I have complained to the police and to the Proctor and Pro Vice Chancellor," said Vijay.

However, Professor Mohammad Gulrez, Dean International Language Department, said it was not a very serious matter. "It was a trivial matter. The second-year students just wanted to get an introduction and unfortunately, he took it as ragging. He also got into a verbal spat with a senior."

"The anti-ragging committee is looking into it and the matter will be resolved soon." Students have, however, lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station about the incident.

"The first-year students of AMU have given a complaint about the incident of ragging. He has also complained to the University administration. We are looking into the matter and will do a proper investigation and take action," said Abhishek, SP City.