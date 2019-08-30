Departure from Hindi dominance: Shashi Tharoor backs PM's language challenge

New Delhi: Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion of all Indians learning one word a day in any Indian language, Congress party Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the move is a "departure from Hindi dominance" in the country.

Taking up the language challenge, Tharoor, who is known for his word wizardry, tweeted 'pluralism' in three languages -- English, Hindi and Malayalam. He also said he will tweet a language in the three languages everyday.

"PrimeMinister @NarendraModi ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance & gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge," Tharoor tweeted.

"In response to the PM's #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one: Pluralism (English); bhulvaad bahulavaad (Hindi); bhuvcnN bahuvachanam (Malayalam)," read another tweet.