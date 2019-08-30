Central ministers to visit Jammu and Kashmir one by one; release of political leaders gradually: Official

New Delhi: Central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir one by one to assess the situation, look into implementation of development programmes and try to interact with people in the coming days, a senior government functionary said on Thursday.

On the release of political leaders, the functionary said the administration is taking step-by-step decisions. "First they allowed movement of people on roads, then landline phones were restored and then mobile phones were restored in some areas. Similarly, the leaders will also be released at a convenient time," he said. While two central ministers have so far visited Ladakh -- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda last week, none has gone to the Kashmir Valley since August 5 when the government announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.