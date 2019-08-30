Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to review security situation in Srinagar today

Srinagar: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will on Friday visit Srinagar for the first time since the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, General Rawat will review the security situation and preparedness of armed forces in the Valley.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik held a press conference and asserted that the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is for the betterment of the people of the region. He added that there have been no civilian casualties in Kashmir after the scrapping of the Article.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also stressed that normalcy is returning to the Valley.

Ever since the government announced its move on Article 370, the top brass of the Army has frequently undertaken visits to the Valley to review the security situation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also camped in the Valley to take stock of the situation on ground and interacted with the locals.

Security was beefed up in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.