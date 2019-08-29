UP: Woman thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Hours after Uttar Pradesh police requested the citizens for not believing in rumours of child-lifting, a middle-aged woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob in state's Saharahanpur district on the suspicion of stealing children.

"The woman was thrashed by the mob on the suspicion of being child-lifter. We rescued her and now she is safe. She was not stealing the child. Our teams are doing an awareness campaign so that incidents like these do not repeat in the future," said district Superintendent of Police, Vinit Bhatnagar.

In a video of the incident, a burqa-clad woman can be seen saving herself from an angry mob which can be seen hitting her several times. The police further requested the citizens to dial 100 and call the cops if they find any information on child-lifter instead of taking the law in their hands.

Earlier on Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow PV Ramasastry had urged the people to not believe in rumours of child lifting and stated that 68 people have been arrested in the state for spreading rumours in this regard.