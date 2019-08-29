Ram Temple will be built during Yogi Adityanath's tenure: UP Minister Sunil Bharala

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister, Sunil Bharala asserted that Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya during the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure.

"Temple of Lord Ram will be built during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is a decisive man, he will be the one to build the temple with his own hands, he has 'apaar shakti' in him," Bharala told ANI here.

"The day-to-day hearing on this is taking place in Supreme Court and a decision will be taken soon in the favour of the construction of Ram Temple... Even the Muslim community supports this," he added.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.