Rahul Gandhi is liked by Pakistan: Smriti Irani

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that it is not for the first time that Pakistan is finding support from him.

While talking to the mediapersons here on Wednesday Irani said, "When the Union Home Minister is talking about one flag, one constitution for the entire country, the Congress, following the "hints and directions" from Rahul Gandhi, is echoing the views which tend to divide the country."

"It is not for the first time that Pakistan is finding support from Rahul Gandhi. If you remember, earlier also his views were liked by Pakistan. It would be better for the country if Rahul Gandhi stops igniting the fire of separatism. It is really unfortunate for India that today there is a leader in the country who doesn't think much about the Tricolour, undermines the Tricolour and is loved by the enemy country," said the women and child development minister.