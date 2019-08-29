PM Narendra Modi launches 'Fit India Movement', says it will lead India towards healthy future

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India Movement' on Thursday, saying the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle. "Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run," Modi said at the event. "But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough," he added.

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year's National Sports Awards winners among others. "We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard," Rijiju said at the launch.

The Prime Minister congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India's sporting achievements. "Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India's confidence," he said.