Man carrying gold bars worth over Rs 34L held at IGI airport on arrival from Thailand

New Delhi: A man was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Thailand for allegedly carrying one kg of gold bars, worth over Rs 34 lakh, which were kept concealed inside a multimedia speaker, Customs officials said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old man, who arrived at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, was intercepted by Customs officials after he had crossed the Green Channel, they added.

A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of three gold bars weighing one kg, which were concealed inside a multimedia speaker, the officials said.

The market value of the seized cut pieces of gold bars was estimated to be Rs 34,80,225, they added. The gold was seized and the man arrested under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, the officials said.

For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted, under which the Green Channel is for passengers not carrying any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel is for those carrying dutiable goods.