Jairam Ramesh caused policy paralysis in UPA II: Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Thursday took a dig at senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for causing "policy paralysis" during the UPA II government.

Referring to Congress leader Veerappa Moily's remarks chiding Ramesh for "policy paralysis", Javadekar while addressing the SKOCH summit on sustainable and $5 trillion economy, said: "A decision that took 640 days to be reached during Ramesh's time as Environment Minister, now it takes 100 days."

Moily had on Wednesday held Ramesh responsible for the "policy paralysis" during the UPA-II government and compromising the principles of governance many a times. Javadekar added that policy paralysis never allows sustainable growth.

"Decisive leadership gives real support and real momentum to the economy. This has been provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the world recognises that," he said. The Minister added that people might not understand economics, but they believe that India will be able to achieve its goal of $5 trillion economy by 2025.

"There will be challenges in economic conditions of the country. However, leaving aside the dogmas, the Modi government has the capability to take a strong leadership approach. "It was this government that took a revolutionary step to introduce the country's own taxation system in form of GST. "This has brought in transparency, made the tax compliance better, reduced corruption and hence slashed the rates. GST is the shining example of cooperative federalism," he said.