J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik should be declared unfit for post, says Adhir Chowdhury

New Delhi: In a scathing attack, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over his 'political juvenile' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comments do not suit the stature of a governor and should be declared unfit for the post.

"Nothing can be worse if the Jammu and Kashmir Governor makes such unconstitutional statements. Such comments do not suit the stature of a governor. He should be declared unfit for the post. I also said earlier that this governor is behaving like the BJP's spokesperson," he told ANI.

On Wednesday, Malik said that Gandhi behaved liked like a 'political juvenile' over Kashmir issue. "I do not wish to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he is a boy belonging to a renowned family of the country. But he has behaved like a 'political juvenile'. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan's letter to the United Nations," the Governor had said.

Chowdhury asserted that Congress' stand on Kashmir issue has been very clear and said that anyone who does not "dances to the tune" of BJP will be declared as an anti-national.