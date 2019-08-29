INX media case: Kapil Sibal questions ED's sealed cover evidence against Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress P Chidambaram's advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday questioned the 'sealed cover evidence' presented by the Enforcement Directorate in the Supreme Court in the INX media case stating that "sealed covers are not meant to seal the liberty of a man".

"Sealed covers cannot seal the liberty of a man. If the ED did not file the complaint for four years saying the investigation is still on in the case, will I (Chidambaram) not be able to get a bail for 4 years?" he said in his arguments on the plea for pre-arrest bail.

"All that the court has to see was if the material was put to Chidambaram by the investigating agency," he said while raising questions about the counter affidavit filed by the ED which says that the material was put to Chidambaram for confrontation and he was evasive.

Speaking about the Delhi High Court judgement in the case, he said: "According to ED Chidambaram was laundering, buying properties making layers after layers for years, yet it did not think of arresting him. The ED has to argue a case according to the facts of each case."

"The High Court judgment is a verbatim copy of the note given by the investigating agency. It isn't a conclusion of the judge but of the ED. The judge has only copy- pasted it." He called the 'note' submitted in Delhi High Court as 'travesty of justice'.