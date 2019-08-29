Indrani Mukerjea dubs Chidambaram's arrest as 'good news'

"His (Chidambaram) arrest is good news. He is now cornered from all sides," Indrani Mukerjea told reporters in a sessions court where she was produced to attend trial in the case of killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

She further said the bail granted to the former Union minister's son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case should also be cancelled. Indrani Mukerjea had earlier recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), claiming she and her husband met P Chidambaram at the latter's office in Delhi's North Block.

She also claimed in her statement that the former Union minister had asked her to help his son Karti Chidambaram in his business and make overseas remittances in lieu of granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media.