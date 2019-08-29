Fire breaks out in Telangana Express near Ballabgarh, Haryana

Haryana: A major mishap was averted after a fire that was reported in the Hyderabad-New Delhi, Telangana Express, here on Thursday morning was doused after fire tenders were pressed into service immediately.

The CPRO of Northern Railway informed the media that there was a fire in the brake binding of the Express train. The incident occurred at around 7:43 am near Asoti-Ballabgarh in Haryana.

Up and down services on the route were affected due to the incident, the CPRO informed. No loss of life or injury was reported.