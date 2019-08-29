Don't believe in rumours about NRC: Ministry of Home Affairs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday urged the people to not believe in rumours related to the final publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on August 31.

The ministry reiterated that non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does not amount to his or her being declared a foreigner. "Every individual left out from final NRC can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals (FTs), an increased number of which are being established," the spokesperson of Home Ministry tweeted.

Posting guidelines for those who have been left out of the final list, the spokesperson said that time limit for filing appeals in FTs has been increased from 60 to 120 days.