Don’t appoint relatives in ministries: PM Modi to ministers

Shillong: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that those opposing the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, should go to Pakistan.

"Those who are opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 should go to Pakistan. The people of Jammu and Kashmir don't want violence," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said while addressing a meeting of adhoc teachers here.

"No violent incident has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few days due to the presence of army," Athawale added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their bold decision to revoke Article 370, Athawale said, "We want to develop Jammu and Kashmir."

"Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India and now we want to take over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) one day, that is our dream," Athawale said.

He also said that the Centre has decided to help the northeastern states increase their revenues from their own resources, which include tourism.

Athawale said the Prime Minister has asked all the ministers to frequently visit the region and ensure all possible help to the people of the northeast.