Bail to P. Chidambaram will affect cases of Mallya, Choksi, Modi: ED

The top was hearing Chidambaram's plea against Delhi High Court's order denying anticipatory bail to him in a case being probed by the ED. Mehta also objected to the proposition made by Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal to confront him with evidence before presenting it in court,the saying it is "absurd" and would have "devastating results" and is "preposterous".

Whether the accused's reply was evasive or not is decided by investigating agency and not by the court, he added. He said the ED has been investigating various sensitive and high profile cases under PMLA and if Chidambaram's plea is accepted it would affect cases against Vijay Mallya, Mehul Chowksi, Neerav Modi, Zakik Naik, Sarada chit fund, terror funding and other cases.

Mehta also contended that if accused at large is confronted with the evidence collected, then the agency will have exposed its evidence and witnesses and it will give a chance to the accused to tamper with evidence and erase the money trail.

"The investigating agency has absolute discretion to what extent to reveal the evidence to the accused. It is best to confront the accused with evidence when he is in custody," Mehta told the court, adding that investigation is an art where the agency brings the accused to divulge details and not a mere question and answer format or an interview.

During the hearing, Mehta said if given an anticipatory bail, Chidambaram may erase the money trail, influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence. "It's impossible to investigate when he's armed with anticipatory bail. It's ED's right and duty to unearth the truth. It would be difficult for the ED to catch him if he is under a protective umbrella and best way to elicit truth is when an accused is not under a protective umbrella," he said.

He also argued that the top court cannot be created as a regular court of appeal of the orders of the high courts, lower courts, and magistrate courts. The apex court is "meant to lay down the law".