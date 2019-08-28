Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a spurt in triple talaq cases, with 216 FIRs filed by Muslim women since the enactment of a law which makes the practice of instant divorce a punishable offence.

The maximum number of 26 such cases have been registered in Meerut followed by Saharanpur and Shamli where 17 and 10 FIRs have been lodged respectively, a senior police official told PTI on Tuesday.

These three places in western Uttar Pradesh have a sizeable Muslim population. "In UP, women given triple talaq are coming out in large numbers to register FIRs against their husbands.

Within three weeks (till August 21) of implementation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, as many as 216 FIRs have been filed in the state so far," he said.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, the highest number of 10 FIRs were registered in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency - Varanasi.The main causes of triple talaq are dowry, property dispute and domestic violence as per the FIRs lodged.

However, except in two-three cases, no arrest has so far been made in the over 200 cases lodged. In a bid to ensure effective implementation of the Act, the Uttar Pradesh Police is contemplating to arrest the accused.

"To ensure that the Act is followed in letter and spirit and justice is given to Muslim women, we are examining as to why we should not arrest those involved in giving triple talaq. We will be doing that in some districts," Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI.

He said very soon the police will also be going for "impact analysis" to ensure justice to Muslim women. "Very soon, we will be calling a few sample cases to assess the impact to ensure justice to the victim women," he said. Some triple talaqs have been given over phone, through SMS or directly to women.

By Abhinav Pandey