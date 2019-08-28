Case against ex-MP Swami Chinmayanand over missing girl‘s video

Shahjahanpur: A student of SS Law College in Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her hostel, days after she posted a video on social media alleging exploitation by powerful people in the management of her college.

The woman did not name anyone in her video, but her father has filed a missing complaint against former minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who is the president of the college management.

The ‘powerful people’ were accused of "destroying the lives of several girls". The girl had alleged in the video that a big leader of the Sant Samaj is threatening to eliminate her and her family because she has evidence that could land him in trouble.

Chinmayanand's lawyer has rubbished the allegations, describing them as an attempt to extort money from the former MP, who was once central minister for Internal Security.

While local police officials feigned ignorance, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh has ordered an FIR to be registered on the father's complaint.

The girl sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the video."I am (name withheld) from Shahjahanpur and am pursuing LL.M

from SS College. A big leader of the sant samaj, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with (my) life. I have all the evidences against him.

I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family. "Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, district magistrate and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him.

I request you all for justice."The video was posted on social media on August 23 and the girl has been missing since August 24.Her mother told reporters: "My daughter came home on Raksha Bandhan. I asked her why her phone remained switched off so frequently.

She said, 'If my phone goes off for a longer duration then understand that I am in trouble. My phone will go off only when it is not in my hands'. My girl was going through a lot of pain and trouble but did not divulge much.

She told me she was being sent to Nainital by her college administration."The father of the girl has alleged that he has been trying to contact her for many days but she is untraceable.

Last year, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to withdraw a rape and abduction case lodged against Swami Chinmayanand. The FIR against him was lodged in November 2011, on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram.