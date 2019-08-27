West Bengal: School security guard held for molesting minor girl

Hooghly: A security guard of a private school in Hooghly district was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of molesting a minor girl student, following demonstration by angry guardians in front of the school.

The security guard allegedly molested the 11-year-old girl inside the premises of the school in Serampur area last week and the student told her parents about the incident, police said.

Her parents and other guardians demonstrated in front of the school on Monday. The school authorities then called the police and the guardians demanded arrest of the accused security guard.

The guard was arrested on Tuesday, said Humayun Kabir, Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate. Efforts to get the comments of the school management failed.