Senior officials of Centre meet to discuss way forward for J&K bifurcation into UTs

New Delhi: Top officials of the central government Tuesday met to discuss ways to carry forward the process of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and the division of assets and manpower, officials said.

Chaired by Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla, the meeting stressed on the need for moving forward as per The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which was passed by Parliament this month.

As Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule, the onus is on the central government to implement the Act under which the two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will come into existence on October 31, a home ministry official said.

More than 15 secretaries of major central ministries and departments, including finance, agriculture, rural development, industries attended the meeting.

Development programmes and division of assets and manpower were the key areas of discussion in the meeting, the official said.

A few teams of central officials have already visited Srinagar while some in the level of joint secretary and secretary are expected to travel to the Valley in the coming weeks.

The central government will also assist the Jammu and Kashmir administration in implementing 85 development schemes announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik, another official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already set up three committees to work on the bifurcation of the state.

The terms of reference of the first committee relate to steps to be taken for the transition from the state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union Territory by various departments.

The second will take decisions relating to "realisation and distribution of funds and other related issues" for the two Union Territories.

The third will suggest "measures to be taken for providing staff to the UT of Ladakh and any other issues relation to staff of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir".