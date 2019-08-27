Security gradually relaxed in Coimbatore after four days of heightened vigil

Coimbatore: After four days of heightened security in the wake of a terror alert, the vigil was being eased gradually in the city and the district, police said on Tuesday.

The additional personnel put on security duty, including intensified vehicle check and baggage checking, were being scaled down since Monday evening, they said.

Vehicle screening was, however, continuing at check posts and defence installations, including the Indian Air Force station in nearby Sulur, remained under vigil, they added.

The district, particularly the city, was put on high alert from August 23 based on intelligence inputs that six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have sneaked into Tamil Nadu and were heading to Coimbatore with the aim of targeting some defence installations and places of worship.

Entire Tamil Nadu was on alert with sensitive installations and places of large congregation coming under police vigil since Friday.

Three people were taken into custody here on Saturday on suspicion of being in touch with a man detained in Kerala for alleged links with terrorists, but released after questioning.

After four days' strict surveillance, police started withdrawing the force of about 3,500 personnel deployed as part of high security.

A total of 2,000 police personnel were deployed for security in and around the city, which has now been brought down to 800, police said. Similarly, the number of police personnel on security duty was reduced to 500 from 1,000 in the rural limits, they said.