Rameshwar Oraon new Jharkhand Congress chief

Ranchi: Rameshwar Oraon, a 1972 batch retired IPS officer on Monday was appointed new president of the poll-bound Jharkhand state’s Congress unit replacing another IPS of 1985 batch, Dr Ajoy Kumar.

While Kumar was a medical graduate from Karnataka, Oraon is a local tribal from Lohardaga. Kumar quit IPS when he was SP of Jamshedpur, Oraon quit the service when he was additional DG in 2004.

According to the JPCC here, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also appointed five working presidents representing five different regions and communities.

They are Irfan Ansari, Keshav Mahto, Manas Sinha, Sanjay Paswan and Rajesh Thakur.

Oraon was earlier chairman of the National SC/ST commission during UPA II government. In the UPA-1, he was minister of state for tribal welfare. In 2009 Lok Sabha elections,he was defeated by Gitashri Oraon, wife of an IPS officer Arun Oraon.

While submitting his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi last month, Ajoy Kumar had alleged the Congress leaders of Jharkhand were worse than the notorious criminals.

He had even named four top party leaders having links with the criminals. None of these leaders find place in the list of office-bearers issued today.

By Law Kumar Mishra