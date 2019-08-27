No shortage of medicines in Jammu and Kashmir, says Government

Srinagar: Refuting the claims of medicine shortage in Jammu and Kashmir following the clampdown after the abrogation of Article 370 as "baseless", the Health Department said here on Monday Rs 32 crore medicines were supplied in the Valley between July 20 and August 23.

The Health Department's remarks came after it was reported that several hospitals in the Valley suffered medicine shortages. The supplied medicines include antibiotics, anti-diabetic, proton pump inhibitors, anti-hypertensives, antacids, NSAIDs, anti-cancer drugs, cardiovascular drugs, anti-tuberculars, anti-depressants, psychotropics and other life-saving drugs.

The department provided the data on essential medicines, collected by teams of Drug Control officers from depots, C&Fs and consignees of major pharmaceutical companies. It also included relevant data regarding supplies of medicines and pharmaceutical drug formulations made to pharma dealers and distributors across the valley in the last one month. Special efforts were being made to ensure and facilitate timely supply of medicines, which required specialised storage conditions to authorised stockists and stake holders in the Valley, it said.