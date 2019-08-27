MHA to hold high-level meet on Jammu and Kashmir today

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry will hold a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday, said a Ministry source.

The meeting will be chaired by newly appointed Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and attended by the secretaries of the Central government.

This will be Bhalla's first formal meeting on J&K, since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and will discuss the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

The meeting will also be attended by Additional Secretary (J&K Division) Gyanesh Kumar, whose department deals with matters of policy and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.