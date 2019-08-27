Jammu and Kashmir: Over 40 injured as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

Udhampur: Over 40 passengers were injured on Tuesday when an overloaded mini bus rolled down into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place shortly after the vehicle left Chunanta village for Udhampur around 7.30 am, a police official said. He said the driver of the vehicle lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve in Ramnagar area as a result of which the vehicle overturned before rolling down into a 70-feet gorge.

A rescue operation was launched and 41 injured persons were shifted to hospital. "The vehicle was overloaded and some of the passengers were sitting on its rooftop when the accident occurred," one of the injured passengers, undergoing treatment at district hospital Udhampur, said. Police have registered a case.