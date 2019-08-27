Jailed gangster marries air hostess at Jodhpur temple

Jaipu: It was an unusual wedding, which took place under tight police security in Rajasthan. Jailed gangster Vikramjeet Singh exchanged wedding vows with his long-term girlfriend Gurjeet Kaur at the Pabupura Arya Samaj temple in Jodhpur amid heavy police deployment.

Singh is a member of the notorious Laurence Vishnoi gang and an accused in several cases of extortion and shootings in Haryana. He is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Kaur is an air hostess based in Haryana. They tied the knot on Sunday afternoon, after seeking special court permission.

After completing the rituals, the couple got their marriage certificate. At 5 p.m., Singh was taken back to the prison, while his wife left with her relatives.