Congress stages walkout accusing BJP-led government of selling HPTDC hotels

Shimla: The opposition Congress staged a walk out from the state Assembly on Tuesday accusing the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government of planning to sell off hotels under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).

Congress MLAs walked out of the House when Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was replying to allegations of "putting Himachal on sale" levelled by the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri during Question Hour.