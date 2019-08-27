Conduct research on India's cultural heritage: HRD Minister

Kharagpur: Elaborating on India's rich cultural heritage like the Sanskrit language and Ayurveda, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that students must pursue fresh research on these subjects to unearth hidden truths.

The HRD Minister spoke about the scientific and technical progress achieved by nations which have a strong foundation in spirituality.

"Various problems arose since the days we forgot our culture. We used to consider trees auspicious, planted trees during special occasions and also considered rivers as source of life. Now the entire world has understood that these visions had scientific connotations," Pokhriyal said, addressing the 65th annual convocation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Drawing on a metaphor, the Minister said that the way the epithet 'Neelkanth' is associated with Lord Shiva for saving the world by consuming poison, the Himalayas similarly absorb the toxic emissions of developed nations, safeguarding, thereby, the environment.

"There can be contradictions in what I am saying as no one has proved it scientifically. But there is an urgent need to think and conduct fresh studies on available facts," he said.

Pokhriyal also appreciated ancient the Ram Setu in Rameshwaram built by "our ancient engineers". He also expressed happiness that the entire world is taking account of Ayurveda, Yoga and the Vedas.