BJP government to push for Aadhaar enrolment process in Jammu and Kashmir

After abrogating Article 370, the BJP-led Central government is planning to expedite the Aadhaar enrolment process in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Hindustan Times, Centre plans to intensify Aadhaar enrolments particularly the Kashmir Valley where the penetration of the unique ID that is the key to government benefits is very low, so as to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach all residents. The process will accelerate once the bifurcation of the region into two Union Territories is complete on October 31.

“Aadhaar is a successful tool for the transfer of subsidies and implementation of welfare schemes. The government is committed for the development of J&K, and Aadhaar will be one of the key tools that will help the Centre in fulfilling its commitment,” one of the officials told Hindustan Times. Aadhaar coverage in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has reached about 78 percent. However, there are pockets, especially in the valley where people have not enrolled themselves, one of the officials said, adding that the Aadhaar enrolment could be done through banks, post offices and Common Services Centres (CSCs).

“An intensive campaign is expected after October 31 and CSCs need no more than a week to launch it in the entire J&K,” one of the sources told the Hindustan Times.