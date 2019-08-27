Aircraft crashes in Aligarh, crew make narrow escape

Aligarh: A private aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Ghanipur air strip here in Uttar Pradesh. The pilot and six others evacuated in the nick of time, escaping with minor injuries.
A relief and rescue team has reached the spot. Sources said that the aircraft was flying in from Delhi to Aligarh. It crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Senior officials at the spot refused to comment.
