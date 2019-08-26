Rajasthan: 45 arrested for pelting stones at VHP rally

Jaipur: Police have arrested 45 people in Gangapur City of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district where tension prevailed after some people pelted stones at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally, a senior police officer said on Monday. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area and mobile internet services have been suspended till normalcy resumes, he added.

"We have arrested 45 people under preventive sections. The accused will be produced before the magistrate today (Monday). Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been suspended," Sawai Madhopur SP Sudhir Chaudhary told PTI. The situation is "completely under control" and peace talks are being held with both the communities, he said, adding that a flag march was conducted to maintain law and order.He said cross FIRs have been registered by people from both the communities and the matter is being investigated.

On Sunday, some people had thrown stones at the VHP procession apparently from inside a mosque and the adjoining houses in the area. Four to five people were reportedly injured in the stone pelting following which additional force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order, police said.