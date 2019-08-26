Major fire breaks in Spice Mall in Noida, no casualties reported

Noida: A major fire broke out on Monday inside a prominent shopping mall Spice Mall, in Sector 25 of Noida, the fire department said. No casualties have been reported.

According to the fire department, the blaze started on the fourth floor. "We got a call around 1.30 p.m. Around four fire tenders rushed to the spot and the cooling down process is on," said a senior official. The exact reason for the fire is not known.