‘Little kids can’t step out of their houses’: Woman narrates J&K ordeal to Rahul Gandhi

A woman stood up and talked about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with teary eyes to Rahul Gandhi. This incident took place when Rahul Gandhi with delegation of opposition leaders were returning back to Delhi from Srinagar airport after facing refusal to visit Srinagar on August 24. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sitaram Yechury were part of the delegation on the visit to Srinagar.

According to a Scroll.in report, the woman stood and said, “Little kids are not allowed to step out of their houses. My brother is a heart patient. We are under stress in all ways.” Rahul Gandhi was listening to her attentively and then held her hand in assurance.